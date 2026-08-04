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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Seeds & Genetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 71.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Godrej Seeds & Genetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 71.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 21.78% to Rs 211.47 crore

Net loss of Godrej Seeds & Genetics reported to Rs 71.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 56.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.78% to Rs 211.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 173.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales211.47173.65 22 OPM %-2.49-5.72 -PBDT-32.6886.54 PL PBT-34.5686.54 PL NP-71.3856.14 PL

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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