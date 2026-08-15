Goenka Business & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 210.96% to Rs 24.41 croreNet profit of Goenka Business & Finance reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 210.96% to Rs 24.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24.417.85 211 OPM %36.2649.04 -PBDT0.43-0.43 LP PBT0.43-0.43 LP NP0.11-0.34 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content