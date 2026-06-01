Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goenka Diamond & Jewels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Goenka Diamond & Jewels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:23 AM IST
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Sales decline 10.64% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net Loss of Goenka Diamond & Jewels reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.64% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.35% to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.420.47 -11 2.141.36 57 OPM %-47.62-21.28 --13.55-80.88 - PBDT-0.27-0.24 -13 -0.60-1.64 63 PBT-0.38-0.35 -9 -1.02-2.10 51 NP-0.36-0.35 -3 -1.02-2.10 51

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:23 AM IST

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