Gogia Capital Growth reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 338.10% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of Gogia Capital Growth reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 338.10% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.920.2110.87-152.380.15-0.040.13-0.040.13-0.04

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