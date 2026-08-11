Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayGland Pharma ShareGold Silver PriceClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) New GS 2029 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore, (ii) New GS 2033 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore, (iii) 7.24% GS 2055 for a notified amount of Rs 5,000 crore and (iv) 7.50% GOI SGrB 2056 for a notified amount of Rs 5,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on August 14, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

United Drilling Tools Q1 PAT rises 46% YoY to Rs 4 crore

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gains for third straight session

Bosch Ltd rises for third straight session

Triveni Turbine drops after Q1 PAT declines 21% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Sensex slides 449 pts; metal shares decline

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Next Story