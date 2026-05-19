Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of 6.03% GS 2029 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore, 6.68% GS 2033 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore and 7.24% GS 2055 for a notified amount of ₹10,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on May 22, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Market Jitters as Oil Swings and Yields Rise

Indian Oil Corp gains as Q4 PAT jumps 57% YoY to Rs 11,378 cr

Timken India posts nearly 17% decline in Q4 PAT

Keeping close vigil on supply shock, impact on inflation, says RBI Guv Malhotra

Benchmarks trade with modest gains; IT shares rally

First Published: May 19 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story