Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) 6.20% GS 2029 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore, (ii) 6.57% GS 2033 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore and (iii) New GS 2056 for a notified amount of Rs 10,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on September 11, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Scheme of PLI to Executives of Public Sector banks kept in abeyance in response to employees' concerns

BSE SME Farm Peace reaps premium listing

Biocon bags 10-year supply contract for Pertuzumab in Brazil

Volumes spurt at Linde India Ltd counter

Polycab India gets a fresh charge as broker retains 'buy' rating

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchsamsung india layoffsDeepa Jewellers ShareNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceSwiggy 24x7 HelplineBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Next Story