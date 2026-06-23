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GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹28,000 crore

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Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
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The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.68% GS 2040 for a notified amount of ₹17,000 crore and (ii) 7.43% GS 2076 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on June 25, 2026 (Thursday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

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