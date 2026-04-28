GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 29,000 crore

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of 6.68% Government Security 2040 for a notified amount of ₹17,000 crore and 7.43% Government Security 2076 for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on April 30, 2026 (Thursday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.