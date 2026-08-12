Gokak Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.31% to Rs 25.39 crore

Net Loss of Gokak Textiles reported to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 11.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.31% to Rs 25.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.25.3916.6725.365.76-0.64-6.76-5.51-11.75-4.21-11.60

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