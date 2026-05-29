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Gokak Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.88 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:29 AM IST
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Sales rise 33.58% to Rs 25.50 crore

Net Loss of Gokak Textiles reported to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.58% to Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 36.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 44.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.54% to Rs 80.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25.5019.09 34 80.2198.47 -19 OPM %29.537.81 -15.2015.01 - PBDT-2.91-5.54 47 -22.29-10.43 -114 PBT-7.77-9.67 20 -42.01-30.60 -37 NP-4.88-22.24 78 -36.69-44.44 17

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

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