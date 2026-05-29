Gokak Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.35% to Rs 24.12 crore

Net Loss of Gokak Textiles reported to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.35% to Rs 24.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 36.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 45.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.32% to Rs 73.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.