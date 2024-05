Gokaldas Exports has allotted 50,000 equity shares under the Gokaldas Exports Employee Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2018.

Consequently, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs.35,56,23,975 divided into 7,11,24,795 equity shares of Rs.5/- each to Rs. 35,58,73,975 divided into 7,11,74,795 equity shares of Rs.5/- each.

