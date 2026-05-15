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Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 144.14% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 6:18 PM IST
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Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 6200.19 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 144.14% to Rs 118.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 6200.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5462.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.41% to Rs 369.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 245.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 24076.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19550.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6200.195462.15 14 24076.9819550.75 23 OPM %3.142.24 -2.812.70 - PBDT162.8883.72 95 541.85379.74 43 PBT148.3070.10 112 485.26325.28 49 NP118.9248.71 144 369.38245.58 50

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

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