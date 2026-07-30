Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 71.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 71.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 5281.95 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 71.26% to Rs 122.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 5281.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4924.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5281.954924.35 7 OPM %3.862.72 -PBDT172.80102.59 68 PBT158.3289.60 77 NP122.6471.61 71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit rises 81.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Aeroflex Neu consolidated net profit declines 91.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Syngene International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global standalone net profit rises 132.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Coral Newsprints reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story