Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 71.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 5281.95 croreNet profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 71.26% to Rs 122.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 5281.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4924.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5281.954924.35 7 OPM %3.862.72 -PBDT172.80102.59 68 PBT158.3289.60 77 NP122.6471.61 71
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