Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gold loan stocks rally after import duty hike on gold, silver

Gold loan stocks rally after import duty hike on gold, silver

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Shares of gold loan companies jumped after the government raised import duties on gold and silver, triggering a rise in domestic bullion prices and boosting expectations of higher demand for gold-backed loans.

Manappuram Finance surged 6.16%, while Muthoot Finance gained 4.96%. Shares of IIFL Finance climbed 4.31%.

The government has increased import duty on gold and silver to 15% from 6%, a move aimed at curbing imports and supporting the rupee. The higher duty structure pushed domestic gold prices higher, increasing the value of jewellery pledged as collateral for loans.

Rising gold prices could enhance borrowing capacity for customers and support demand for working capital loans, particularly among small businesses and self-employed borrowers.

Gold loan companies primarily lend against existing household jewellery, limiting the direct impact of weaker fresh jewellery demand on the sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GSK Pharma Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 275 cr

Government raises Rs 24,000 crore through Treasury Bill auction

JSL Inds ends higher after reporting turnaround Q4 performance

Benchmarks snap 4-day losses; Nifty ends above 23,400 level

PNC Infratech gains after JV emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 572 crore bridge project in UP

First Published: May 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story