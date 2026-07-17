Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Goldcoin Health Foods reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %-450.00-300.00 -PBDT-0.090.06 PL PBT-0.090.06 PL NP-0.090.04 PL

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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