Goldedge Estate & Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Goldedge Estate & Investments remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.52% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.