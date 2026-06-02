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Goldedge Estate & Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Goldedge Estate & Investments remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.52% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.09 -33 0.220.27 -19 OPM %16.6744.44 -36.3618.52 - PBDT0.010.04 -75 0.080.65 -88 PBT0.010.04 -75 0.080.65 -88 NP0.010.01 0 0.170.51 -67

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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