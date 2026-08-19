Goldedge Estate & Investments standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of Goldedge Estate & Investments rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 OPM %60.0025.00 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.020.01 100
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