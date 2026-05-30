Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Golden Carpets standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Golden Carpets standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:07 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Golden Carpets declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.150.23 -35 0.950.79 20 OPM %-26.6713.04 --11.581.27 - PBDT-0.040.03 PL -0.100.01 PL PBT-0.07-0.01 -600 -0.24-0.13 -85 NP0.010.03 -67 -0.16-0.09 -78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

B J Duplex Boards reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Prism Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Virgo Polymers (India) standalone net profit declines 89.69% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story