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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Golden Crest Education & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Golden Crest Education & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Golden Crest Education & Services remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.090.09 0 OPM %11.1111.11 -PBDT0.020.02 0 PBT0.020.02 0 NP0.020.02 0

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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