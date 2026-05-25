Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 166.67% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Golden Crest Education & Services rose 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 166.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.50% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.27% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.