Golden Legand Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 88.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 74.38% to Rs 9.21 croreNet profit of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance declined 88.80% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 74.38% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.2135.95 -74 OPM %17.3724.09 -PBDT1.577.46 -79 PBT0.786.85 -89 NP0.554.91 -89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content