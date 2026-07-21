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Golden Legand Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 88.80% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:54 AM IST
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Sales decline 74.38% to Rs 9.21 crore

Net profit of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance declined 88.80% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 74.38% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.2135.95 -74 OPM %17.3724.09 -PBDT1.577.46 -79 PBT0.786.85 -89 NP0.554.91 -89

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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