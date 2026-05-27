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Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 61.38% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:35 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.14% to Rs 234.60 crore

Net profit of Goldiam International rose 61.38% to Rs 37.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.14% to Rs 234.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.77% to Rs 170.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.08% to Rs 976.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 780.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales234.60198.57 18 976.86780.98 25 OPM %21.1219.93 -20.9120.85 - PBDT56.8742.08 35 245.38181.58 35 PBT51.1837.59 36 230.82172.52 34 NP37.3123.12 61 170.59117.03 46

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

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