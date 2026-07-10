Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goldiam International Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Zensar Technologies Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd and HEG Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 July 2026.

Zensar Technologies Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd and HEG Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 July 2026.

Goldiam International Ltd spiked 14.01% to Rs 360 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58080 shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd soared 13.65% to Rs 507.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd surged 12.59% to Rs 532. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88637 shares in the past one month.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd advanced 7.30% to Rs 477. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd added 6.64% to Rs 549.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45231 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 744 pts; realty shares advance for 2nd day; VIX slumps 7.10%

Anand Rathi Wealth rises after PAT jumps nearly 24% YoY in Q1 FY27

Nifty trades above 24,150; IT shares in demand

Atishay gains on bagging Rs 82 lakh order from Udaipur Central Cooperative Bank

TCS gains after brokerages stay upbeat despite 2.7% QoQ decline in Q1 PAT

First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story