Zensar Technologies Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd and HEG Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 July 2026.

Zensar Technologies Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd and HEG Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 July 2026.

Goldiam International Ltd spiked 14.01% to Rs 360 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58080 shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd soared 13.65% to Rs 507.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.1 lakh shares in the past one month. Newgen Software Technologies Ltd surged 12.59% to Rs 532. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88637 shares in the past one month. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd advanced 7.30% to Rs 477. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.58 lakh shares in the past one month.