Goldstar Power consolidated net profit rises 1954.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5066.77% to Rs 508.41 croreNet profit of Goldstar Power rose 1954.93% to Rs 14.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5066.77% to Rs 508.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales508.419.84 5067 OPM %3.0513.62 -PBDT15.171.44 953 PBT14.571.08 1249 NP14.590.71 1955
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