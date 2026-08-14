Goldstar Power consolidated net profit rises 1954.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5066.77% to Rs 508.41 crore

Net profit of Goldstar Power rose 1954.93% to Rs 14.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5066.77% to Rs 508.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.508.419.843.0513.6215.171.4414.571.0814.590.71

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