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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Golechha Global Finance standalone net profit declines 49.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Golechha Global Finance standalone net profit declines 49.30% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Golechha Global Finance declined 49.30% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.130.10 30 OPM %269.23950.00 -PBDT0.360.95 -62 PBT0.360.95 -62 NP0.360.71 -49

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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