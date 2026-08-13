Golechha Global Finance standalone net profit declines 49.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Golechha Global Finance declined 49.30% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.130.10 30 OPM %269.23950.00 -PBDT0.360.95 -62 PBT0.360.95 -62 NP0.360.71 -49
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