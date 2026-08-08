Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 63.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.71% to Rs 85.21 croreNet profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery rose 63.69% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.71% to Rs 85.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales85.2169.44 23 OPM %9.937.10 -PBDT7.194.48 60 PBT6.874.20 64 NP5.143.14 64
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