Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 63.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.71% to Rs 85.21 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery rose 63.69% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.71% to Rs 85.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.85.2169.449.937.107.194.486.874.205.143.14

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