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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 63.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 63.69% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 22.71% to Rs 85.21 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery rose 63.69% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.71% to Rs 85.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales85.2169.44 23 OPM %9.937.10 -PBDT7.194.48 60 PBT6.874.20 64 NP5.143.14 64

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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