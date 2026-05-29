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Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 66.96% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.86% to Rs 68.52 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery rose 66.96% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.86% to Rs 68.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.82% to Rs 13.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 281.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales68.5261.81 11 281.50252.44 12 OPM %8.546.28 -7.827.82 - PBDT5.583.50 59 19.5917.28 13 PBT5.313.23 64 18.4716.17 14 NP3.842.30 67 13.6911.82 16

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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