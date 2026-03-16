Goodluck Defence & Aerospace dispatches its first export order of 155 mm heavy calibre empty shells

Goodluck Defence & Aerospace, subsidiary of Goodluck India, announced the successful commencement of its first overseas dispatch of 155 mm heavy calibre empty shells from its manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh.

This dispatch represents a structured and milestone-driven journey undertaken by the Company over the past few months, and a significant advancement in the Company's expansion into international markets, strengthening its position within the global defence supply chain.

Beginning with the establishment of a dedicated manufacturing facility for 155 mm heavy calibre empty shells, the Company progressively built the required infrastructure, systems, and quality processes necessary to operate within the defence manufacturing ecosystem.