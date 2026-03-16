Goodluck India commences first overseas dispatch of heavy calibre empty shells

Goodluck India said that its subsidiary Goodluck Defence & Aerospace has commenced its first overseas dispatch of 155 mm heavy calibre empty shells from its manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh.

This dispatch represents a structured and milestone-driven journey undertaken by the Company over the past few months, and a significant advancement in the Companys expansion into international markets, strengthening its position within the global defence supply chain, Goodluck India stated.

Beginning with the establishment of a dedicated manufacturing facility for 155 mm heavy calibre empty shells, the company progressively built the required infrastructure, systems, and quality processes necessary to operate within the defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Following this, requisite technical validations and manufacturer approvals were secured, enabling the company to participate in the global supply chain. Subsequently, the Company successfully procured its first export order, obtained all necessary internal and regulatory clearances for acceptance and execution, and has now commenced dispatch. Mahesh Chandra Garg, chairman, Goodluck India, said: We have moved forward in a deliberate and sequential manner to strengthen and expand our business operations. With this first overseas dispatch, we transition from capability creation to sustained commercial participation in the global defence supply chain." Goodluck India is an engineering solutions provider. It makes defence products, high-end forgings, and heavy steel structures. The company also builds components for high-speed rail and infrastructure projects. It manufactures precision tubes for the automotive sector and other industries.