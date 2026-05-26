Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 30.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.28% to Rs 1078.41 crore

Net profit of Goodluck India rose 30.07% to Rs 54.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 1078.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1092.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.63% to Rs 180.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 4058.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3897.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.