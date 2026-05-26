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Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 30.07% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 4:06 PM IST
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Sales decline 1.28% to Rs 1078.41 crore

Net profit of Goodluck India rose 30.07% to Rs 54.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 1078.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1092.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.63% to Rs 180.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 4058.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3897.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1078.411092.35 -1 4058.103897.10 4 OPM %10.497.75 -9.817.98 - PBDT97.1171.38 36 312.66251.82 24 PBT76.7157.09 34 245.63206.88 19 NP54.5541.94 30 180.71164.83 10

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

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