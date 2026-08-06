Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 59.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.88% to Rs 1273.47 croreNet profit of Goodluck India rose 59.54% to Rs 63.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.88% to Rs 1273.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 973.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1273.47973.04 31 OPM %10.599.48 -PBDT109.2267.85 61 PBT88.3153.34 66 NP63.6139.87 60
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