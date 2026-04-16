Goodluck India Ltd Spurts 9.07%, BSE Industrials index Gains 1.12%

Goodluck India Ltd has added 18.41% over last one month compared to 11.22% gain in BSE Industrials index and 3.43% rise in the SENSEX

Goodluck India Ltd gained 9.07% today to trade at Rs 1238.55. The BSE Industrials index is up 1.12% to quote at 15502.01. The index is up 11.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DCM Shriram Ltd increased 5.08% and John Cockerill India Ltd added 4.91% on the day. The BSE Industrials index went up 20.96 % over last one year compared to the 2.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Goodluck India Ltd has added 18.41% over last one month compared to 11.22% gain in BSE Industrials index and 3.43% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4597 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1352.8 on 03 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 685.95 on 09 May 2025.