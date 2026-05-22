Goodluck India secures export order of USD 13.6 million from Nepal

Goodluck India has received an export order from an EPC player in Nepal for the supply of galvanized steel tower structures and fasteners for a 400 kV Double Circuit (D/C) Transmission Line project.

The scope of the order includes manufacturing, prototype assembly, fabrication, galvanizing, bundling, and shipment of galvanized lattice steel towers along with fasteners.

The total order quantity is approximately 14,500 MT, with an aggregate contract value of USD 13.6 Mn, which is our largest ever order in this division of the business.

The execution of the order is expected to be carried out in phases as per the project schedule agreed with the customer.