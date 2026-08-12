Goodricke Group standalone net profit rises 1181.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.08% to Rs 211.30 croreNet profit of Goodricke Group rose 1181.19% to Rs 40.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.08% to Rs 211.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 174.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales211.30174.51 21 OPM %17.901.67 -PBDT41.736.10 584 PBT37.351.50 2390 NP40.873.19 1181
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