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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 53.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 53.86% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.00% to Rs 774.35 crore

Net profit of Goodyear India declined 53.86% to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.00% to Rs 774.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 656.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales774.35656.22 18 OPM %1.304.30 -PBDT13.2031.64 -58 PBT0.5218.96 -97 NP6.5114.11 -54

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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