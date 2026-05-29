Goodyear India standalone net profit rises 98.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.25% to Rs 616.28 crore

Net profit of Goodyear India rose 98.97% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.25% to Rs 616.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 602.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.57% to Rs 61.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.07% to Rs 2475.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2608.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.