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Gopal Snacks reports standalone net profit of Rs 29.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 29.00% to Rs 408.59 crore

Net profit of Gopal Snacks reported to Rs 29.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 39.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.00% to Rs 408.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 316.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 287.63% to Rs 73.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 1500.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1458.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales408.59316.73 29 1500.451458.64 3 OPM %7.710.64 -6.757.21 - PBDT33.463.16 959 98.76107.43 -8 PBT22.39-5.13 LP 60.1074.23 -19 NP29.95-39.51 LP 73.6519.00 288

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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