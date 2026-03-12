Gopal Snacks rises after assuring uninterrupted operations amid gas shortage

Gopal Snacks rose 3.29% to Rs 290.55 after the company said its manufacturing operations remain unaffected despite the ongoing gas supply shortage triggered by recent government restrictions on commercial gas usage.

India is facing a tightening LPG supply as tensions in West Asia disrupt energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil and gas transit route, leading to supply concerns in several cities.

In a business update, the company said its manufacturing facilities at Modasa and Nagpur are operating normally and are capable of meeting current and future production requirements.

The company added that it has already been using bio-coal as an alternative fuel at these facilities, reducing dependence on conventional gas supplies. This approach allows it to maintain production and ensure timely delivery of products.

Gopal Snacks said it continues to focus on adopting alternative energy sources to improve cost efficiency and reduce reliance on a single fuel source during supply disruptions. Gopal Snacks is an Indian packaged snacks manufacturer offering products such as gathiya, namkeen, wafers, snack pellets and bakery items. The company operates six manufacturing facilities and distributes its products through over 850 distributors and nearly 300 logistics vehicles across India. It also exports to markets including Canada, the UAE, the UK and the US while focusing on e-commerce expansion. On a standalone basis, Gopal Snacks's net profit surged 191.17% to Rs 15.49 crore while net sales rose 1.54% to Rs 399.64 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.