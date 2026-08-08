Gopal Snacks standalone net profit rises 409.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.87% to Rs 421.62 croreNet profit of Gopal Snacks rose 409.92% to Rs 12.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.87% to Rs 421.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 322.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales421.62322.17 31 OPM %7.464.72 -PBDT29.2413.50 117 PBT18.645.28 253 NP12.852.52 410
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