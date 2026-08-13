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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gorani Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gorani Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
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Sales decline 55.62% to Rs 5.17 crore

Net loss of Gorani Industries reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 55.62% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.1711.65 -56 OPM %-0.976.18 -PBDT-0.220.44 PL PBT-0.310.34 PL NP-0.230.25 PL

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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