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Gorani Industries standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
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Sales rise 8.47% to Rs 7.81 crore

Net profit of Gorani Industries declined 88.24% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.47% to Rs 7.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.74% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.58% to Rs 37.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.817.20 8 37.1542.99 -14 OPM %2.3011.94 -5.445.65 - PBDT0.250.59 -58 1.341.59 -16 PBT0.150.49 -69 0.941.19 -21 NP0.040.34 -88 0.630.86 -27

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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