Government Allocates Rs 18,907 Cr for 26,474 km Rural Roads under PMGSY in FY 2026-27

The Government of India has earmarked ₹18,907 crore during FY 2026-27 for the construction of 26,474 kilometres of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and related rural connectivity initiatives.

This was highlighted during a comprehensive high-level review meeting convened by the Ministry of Rural Development to assess the state-wise physical and financial progress under PMGSY and the Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA). The Secretary reviewed state-wise targets and implementation status for FY 2026-27, with special emphasis on achieving saturation of rural connectivity in left-out areas.

States were directed to expedite the completion of all remaining unconnected habitations under PMGSY-I and PM-JANMAN, with particular attention to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) habitations. Emphasizing the need for universal all-weather road access, the Secretary urged States to fast-track the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), resolve execution bottlenecks and ensure timely completion of pending connectivity projects.

Progress under RCPLWEA was also reviewed in detail. Recognizing the strategic importance of road infrastructure in Left Wing Extremism affected districts, the Secretary directed concerned States to maintain close coordination with implementing agencies and ensure timely completion of all sanctioned works. A major focus of the review was the quality and long-term sustainability of rural road assets. The Secretary stressed that strict adherence to quality standards and effective maintenance mechanisms are essential for ensuring durable and reliable rural connectivity. States were urged to strengthen field-level inspections, enhance quality monitoring systems and ensure robust oversight throughout project execution. The meeting also emphasized the universal deployment of the e-MARG (Electronic Maintenance of Rural Roads under PMGSY) platform, enabling real-time monitoring of maintenance activities, performance assessment and payment tracking. Wider adoption of the platform is expected to improve transparency, accountability and efficiency in rural road maintenance.