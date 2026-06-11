Government approves 22 new applicants under Round-3 of Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Textiles

The Government has approved 22 new applicants under the Round-3 of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles. The newly approved companies are expected to bring in a total investment of Rs 2,339.14 crore, generate a projected turnover of Rs 15,561.34 crore in notified products, and create 36,217 employment opportunities across the textile value chain. A total of 96 companies have been selected under Round-3 of the scheme with a total committed investment of Rs 12,822.67 crore and a projected turnover of Rs 58,294.18 crore.

The approved applicants span key focus segments of the PLI Scheme, including Man-Made Fibre (MMF) Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Technical Textiles, thereby further strengthening India's position as a global hub for value-added textile manufacturing. The addition of these companies under the PLI Scheme reflects the continued industry response to the Government's efforts to promote investments in sunrise segments of the textile sector. The proposed investments and production capacities are expected to support the development of a robust and globally competitive textile ecosystem aligned with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.