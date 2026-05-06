Government Approves Rs 5,659.22 Crore Cotton Productivity Mission

Cotton Productivity Mission is bought in to Boost Farmers Income, Production and Quality as per Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Research, Technology and Extension Services are expected to drive new transformation in Cotton Farming. 5F Vision is established to gain strength, strong growth link to be built from farmers to textile industry. SCO Cooperation will strengthen food security, safe trade and agricultural protection mechanisms.
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