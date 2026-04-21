Government clears more wheat exports amid strong supply outlook

Wheat sowing for the 2026 Rabi season has increased to about 334.17 lakh hectares from 328.04 lakh hectares last year, indicating strong farmer confidence. Wheat production for 202526 is estimated at 120.2 million tonnes, suggesting a healthy supply situation.
With this latest decision, total approved exports now stand at 50 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 10 lakh metric tonnes of wheat products. The government said the move will improve market liquidity, help manage stocks efficiently, prevent distress sales during peak arrivals, and support stable prices while ensuring food security.
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