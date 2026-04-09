Government cuts airport charges by 25% to support domestic airlines

The government on 8 April 2026 announced relief measures for domestic airlines amid global disruptions. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said landing and parking charges will be reduced by 25%.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said the move comes as global aviation faces pressure from the ongoing West Asia crisis. Rising crude oil prices have pushed Aviation Turbine Fuel costs sharply higher.

The Ministry has directed the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority to implement the cut at major airports. The reduction has come into effect immediately and will remain in place for three months.

The Airports Authority of India has been asked to implement a similar reduction at non-major airports. The benefit will apply to all domestic flights over the same period.