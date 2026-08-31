Government has received 35.8% of corresponding BE 2026-27 of total receipts

The Monthly Accounts of the Union Government of India upto the month of July, 2026 have been consolidated. The Government of India has received Rs 13,06,709 crore (35.8% of corresponding BE 2026-27 of Total Receipts) upto July, 2026 comprising Rs 8,44,560 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 4,23,013 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 39,136 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. Rs 3,72,354 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India during this period which is Rs 56,190 crore lower than the previous year. Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 17,61,853 crore (32.9% of corresponding BE 2026-27), out of which Rs 13,11,218 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 4,50,635 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 4,26,566 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 1,53,513 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

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