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Government Invites Proposals under Scheme for Strengthening of Medical Device Industry

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Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
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The Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has invited applications from eligible entities under the Scheme for Strengthening of Medical Device Industry (SMDI) to promote domestic manufacturing, reduce import dependence, support innovation and increase the depth of value chains in the medical devices sector. Applications are invited under two sub-schemes: Marginal Investment Scheme for Reducing Import Dependence and Medical Device Clinical Studies Support Scheme. Selected applicants would be incentivised through one-time capital subsidy of up to Rs 10 crore on reimbursement basis for manufacturing key components/ raw material/ finished devices/ accessories to reduce import dependence under Marginal Investment Scheme. The department will provide financial support of up to Rs 5 crore under MDCSS Scheme for conducting clinical investigation/clinical performance evaluation/Post Market Follow-up Study/animal studies to the eligible applicants on reimbursement basis.

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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